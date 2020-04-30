Holidays in other EU countries not yet an option for Germans - Merkel

Holidays in other EU countries not yet an option for Germans - MerkelReuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:23 IST
Holidays in other European Union countries are not yet on the agenda for Germans, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday after announcing a loosening of some of the measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the situation worse in some other European countries than it is in Germany, she said it was not yet possible for tourism to resume.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- European Union
- Germans
- European