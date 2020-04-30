Emirates to operate limited passenger services during May - WAM

Emirates to operate limited passenger services during May - WAMReuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:55 IST
Emirates airline will start operating limited passenger services during May, starting with flights to allow residents and visitors to return to home countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The available destinations offered by the Dubai-based airline will be Frankfurt, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, among others, with operations starting on May 2.
