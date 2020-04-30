Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' plan

Portugal relaxes coronavirus lockdown with 'sector-by-sector' planReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:30 IST
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Thursday announced a sector-by-sector plan to gradually lift lockdown measures imposed six weeks ago to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting on May 4, the three-phase plan will open up different sectors of the economy every 15 days, starting with small neighbourhood shops, hairdressers, car dealerships and bookshops.
