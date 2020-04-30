Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to pay 50 euros per person for bike repairs to boost cycling post-lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:32 IST
France to pay 50 euros per person for bike repairs to boost cycling post-lockdown

France will contribute 50 euros per person towards bicycle repairs after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends on May 11, taking an innovative step to encourage cycling and keep cars off city roads.

Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Thursday a 20 million euro ($22 million) plan for repairing bicycles, installing temporary bike parking spaces and financing cycling coaching sessions. The government is keen to get more people cycling and reduce overcrowding in metros and buses, where it is hard to practice the social distancing required to prevent virus transmission.

Borne said the government will also accelerate a programme allowing employers to cover up to 400 euros of travel costs of staff who cycle to work. "We want this period to be a new stage towards a cycling culture and we want the bicycle to be the queen of deconfinement," Borne said on her Twitter feed.

French cycling federation FUB, which will coordinate the bike repair programme, said the government has prepared 300,000 cheques worth 50 euros for the repair programme and said the scheme would be extended if it is a success. "Cycling can contribute to preventing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic," FUB's president Olivier Schneider said.

Paris and other cities are also planning to create new bike lanes by taking space away from car lanes. Pierre Serne, who coordinates the government's cycling plan, told local radio France Bleu that the region around Paris plans to create up to 750 km of new bike lanes on departmental roads to make it easier for commuters to cycle in from towns outside the capital, notably on electric bikes for longer distances.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter the city will create new bike lanes along busy metro lines 1, 4 and 13. She also said that major east-west thoroughfare Rue de Rivoli will be reserved for cycling, with only buses, taxis and emergency vehicles allowed on it. The city is also making plans to improve bike lane connections to the financial district of La Defense on the western side of Paris.

Paris currently has about 370 km of bike paths and the temporary lanes are expected to increase that to 650 km. ($1 = 0.9145 euros)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Britain confident of EU deal this year but EU says UK must budge-sources

Britain is confident it can get a deal on its future ties with the European Union if Brussels starts treating it as an independent negotiator, a source close to the British negotiating team said on Thursday. But, underlining what sources in...

Half of Telecom Italia staff to work remotely in cautious approach after lockdown -document

Telecom Italia TIM will keep just over half of its staff working from home when Italys biggest phone group begins a gradual reopening of its offices across Italy next week, company documents seen by Reuters showed. Italy, the original epice...

Doping-WADA hands over findings on Russian drug cheats

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Thursday its investigation into 298 Russian athletes targeted in a doping probe has been completed and the findings passed onto international federations for further action. Code named Operation LIM...

Suresh K Reddy is India's new ambassador to Brazil

Suresh K Reddy has been appointed Indias next ambassador to Brazil, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.The diplomat is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the ministry. An IFS officer of 1991 batch, Reddy is expec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020