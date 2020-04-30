Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-hit rich nations urged to keep climate-finance promises to poor

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:03 IST
Virus-hit rich nations urged to keep climate-finance promises to poor

Jamaica, like many other Caribbean islands, finds itself now facing "triple jeopardy", according to its finance minister: limited resources to equip its health system for a coronavirus outbreak, high levels of debt and significant exposure to climate threats.

The island country has worked hard to reduce its national debt level from 145% to 90% of gross domestic product, while building up an array of financial tools to deal with disasters, including insurance and catastrophe bonds, said Nigel Clarke. But a few weeks before the start of the hurricane season in June, global financial markets have dried up, making issuing bonds impossible, he noted.

"At the time of the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression, we are going to face the 2020 hurricane season without the deeper disaster-risk financial protection we sought, at the very time when we actually need it," he said in an international online discussion this week. "To have a pandemic risk and natural disaster risk is an unfortunate position to be in," Clarke told an event on financing climate action in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

Many small island nations also face the collapse of income from their tourism industries due to the pandemic, posing an "existential challenge" in some places where it is the top economic activity, accounting for 30% of GDP, he added. At the 30-nation Petersberg Climate Dialogue on Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged governments not to reduce their international contributions to help vulnerable countries tackle climate change.

The money was needed, as the world faces a sharp economic downturn due to coronavirus lockdowns, so that "we have a global success in climate protection", she said in a video address. Germany would deliver on its own promise to provide 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in climate finance for developing nations this year, she noted.

German Environment State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth said in Wednesday's related event that economic stimulus after the pandemic eases - likely to reach $10 trillion-$15 trillion worldwide - should be shaped to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement on climate change as well as global development goals. "In addition, we must ensure that the countries of the Global South with high debt burdens remain capable of (climate) action despite the COVID-19 pandemic. This makes discussion of debt relief programmes necessary as well," he added.

Britain, which will host the postponed COP26 U.N. climate conference next year, also reaffirmed a commitment to double its climate finance to 11.6 billion pounds ($14.6 billion) in the coming five-year period. BUILDING TRUST

Jan Kowalzig, a climate policy adviser with aid group Oxfam in Germany, welcomed the climate finance confirmations from the two big donor nations, amid wider fears that economic woes from coronavirus could cause some rich countries to trim pledges. He urged wealthy governments to step forward this year with proof they are meeting a longstanding promise to raise $100 billon per year from 2020 to help poorer countries develop in a clean way and adapt to wilder weather and rising seas.

Many developing nations are relying on that money to be able to boost their national targets to curb planet-warming emissions in stronger climate action plans also due this year, he added. "The trust-building is so important - that all countries get the feeling everyone is moving ahead," Kowalzig said.

Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), told the finance discussion that his organization, set up to channel some of that annual $100 billion, was in a good position to smooth the way for private investment in climate-resilient, low-emissions development. From energy-efficient buildings and renewable power storage to improved water management and farming methods, public money should be used to reduce the risks of investing in such projects in emerging markets - an area in which the fund has expertise and partnerships, he added.

The GCF was now planning to help developing-country governments - many of which already have major debt stress - to craft and finance green stimulus measures, and also was looking for priority initiatives to back in the coming months, he said. "Time is of the essence," he added.

London School of Economics professor Nicholas Stern said international development banks would be key in providing low-cost financing and debt repayment standstills or relief so poorer nations could grow on a clean path despite pandemic pressures. The banks' coffers should be topped up by member governments to increase their "firepower" to provide that support, he added.

"We must act in a way that boosts growth across the world - the big investment here will be in emerging markets and developing countries, and we have to work hard to get that investment moving," he said. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) ($1 = 0.7935 pounds)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

25 killed in clashes in C.African Republic

Twenty-five people have died and 51 were injured in clashes in the northeast of the perennially unstable Central African Republic, the communications minister said Thursday. Fighting between armed groups in Ndele led to the deaths of 21 civ...

U.S. CDC reports 1,031,659 coronavirus cases, 60,057 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 1,031,659 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 26,512 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,552 to 60,057.The CDC reporte...

Newly recovered UK leader Johnson joins applause for COVID carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a round of applause across the United Kingdom on Thursday to thank hospital staff and care workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The applause has become an emotional weekly ritual in Bri...

Bank of America has 256,000 loan applications ready for SBA

Bank of America Corp said on Thursday it has 256,000 loan applications ready to be processed by the Small Business Administration, a U.S. government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, as part of the Paycheck...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020