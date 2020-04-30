Left Menu
Delhi govt issues guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients under home isolation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:30 IST
Delhi govt issues guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients under home isolation

Use triple-layer masks, download 'Arogya Setu app' on mobile phones and regularly inform the district health surveillance officer about health status are some of the guidelines issued by the Delhi government for asymptomatic coronavirus patients under home isolation. The guidelines have instructions for the patients and their caregivers.

According to the guidelines, cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts. "A team comprising ASHA workers will do the assessment of the suitability/appropriateness of the requisite facility for home isolation of COVID-19 patients, under the supervision of in-charge of a nearby Public Health facility," the guidelines said.

Patients should download 'Arogya Setu' app on their phones and regularly inform about their health status to the district health surveillance officer, the guidelines said. The guidelines also listed out the safety protocols to be followed by the care givers and the patient which include daily reporting of health condition of the patient and care giver, hand hygiene and using triple layer mask and gloves by the patient and the care givers.

