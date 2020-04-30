Left Menu
Czechs to allow cultural and sports events with up to 100 people in next reopening wave

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 23:31 IST
The Czech government will allow cultural and sport events with up to 100 people to go ahead from May 11 as part of a next phase of relaxing restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. This will include cinema screenings, theatres performances and religious services, and comes sooner than the government had originally planned after it said the spread of the virus was now contained.

Large events, however, like music festivals due this summer with thousands of people will not take place, Culture Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said. The central European country of 10.7 million is cautiously opening up its economy after it shut schools, shops and restaurants in March and imposed a lockdown.

The Czech Republic has seen the number of new cases drop below 100 for the past eight consecutive days, and the number of active cases has also been on the decline. Stores of up to 2,500 square metres reopened on Monday.

From May 11, shopping malls and larger shops are also set to reopen, along with outdoor restaurants and pubs, hairdressers, and museums. The last phase is due on May 25 with restaurants, pubs and hotels returning to action.

