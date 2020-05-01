Australia to consider next Friday easing of coronavirus containment measures

Australia to consider next Friday easing of coronavirus containment measuresReuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:02 IST
Australia will consider next Friday whether to relax coronavirus-related mobility restrictions, as the growth rate of new infections slows, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday following a national cabinet meeting.
Morrison urged Australians to download an app aimed at tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients, saying it was a pre-condition to relaxing the containment measures.
Australia has reported about 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in the United States, Britain and Europe. Growth in new infections has slowed to less 0.5% a day, compared to 25% a month ago.
