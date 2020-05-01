Left Menu
People living in COVID-19 Red Zones will be screened again: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19.

01-05-2020
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19. Jain said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups.

"There are 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19. 1094 people have recovered. People living in 'Red Zones' will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups," Jain said. Jain further stated that plasma therapy should be not practiced without permission.

"Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Centre has clarified it that plasma therapy is a very technical therapy. Only those who have permission from the Centre should perform this therapy. It should not be practiced without permission. Delhi government has permission from Centre," Jain said. The Health Ministry has classified districts across all states and Union Territories as Red, Orange and Green zones with 130, 284 and 319 such zones respectively across the country, as on April 30.

All four major metropolitans - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai - have been classified as red zones. The other major cities which are under the red zone are - Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Nagpur among others. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Rugby League-NRL's plans to restart boosted after Queensland says teams can travel

National Rugby Leagues hopes of restarting competition by May 28 were boosted on Friday with Queensland state confirming teams can cross its border for matches even if travel restrictions for the broader public have not been relaxed by then...

Tourists trickle back to village by China's Great Wall as virus curbs relaxed

The mock Qing dynasty village nestled below the Great Wall would normally be teeming with tourists on Labour Day, but the thin crowds on Friday showed that while Chinas coronavirus epidemic has subsided, peoples fears could take longer to f...

Low-Pressure forms over Andaman Sea, S-E Bay of Bengal: IMD's Cyclone Warning

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, a Low-Pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of today, the 01st May 2020. Its inte...

China's Hubei to lower emergency coronavirus response level -Xinhua

Chinas central province of Hubei will lower its coronavirus emergency response level from the highest to second-highest level from Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday, citing a local official.The virus was first detect...
