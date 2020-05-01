Left Menu
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs to 24,824 - health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:52 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 24,824 on Friday as 281 more people died from causes related to the disease overnight, the health ministry said.

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the country rose to a total 215,216 on Friday from 213,435 the day before, the ministry said on its website.

The previous day's death toll was 268.

