COVID-19 death rate in deprived areas in England double that of better off places-ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 15:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deaths from COVID-19 in deprived areas of England were more than double that found in well-off locations, with London by far the worst affected, according to official figures released on Friday. The data from the Office for National Statistics, which covered deaths from March 1 to April 17, found there had been 20,283 deaths from the coronavirus, equating to 36.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

The figures also showed that the mortality rate from COVID-19 in the most deprived areas of England was 55.1 deaths per 100,000, compared to 25.3 per 100,000 in the least deprived places. "People living in more deprived areas have experienced COVID-19 mortality rates more than double those living in less deprived areas," said Nick Stripe, head of Health Analysis for the ONS.

"General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but so far COVID-19 appears to be taking them higher still." The mortality rate in London was far higher than any other region at 85.7 deaths per 100,000 persons, nearly double the next highest figure elsewhere.

The worst-hit areas in the capital were the boroughs of Newham, Brent, and Hackney, which are among the poorest. Newham's mortality rate was 1454.3 deaths per 100,000 population, the ONS said.

