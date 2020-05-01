'Summer camp atmosphere' for COVID-19 kids at Pune hospital

A hospital on the outskirts of Pune city in Maharashtra on Friday said it had planned an array of activities so that 25 children admitted there for COVID-19 can keep their spirits up with a "summer camp atmosphere" than be down and distressed due to the ailment. These children are in the age of group of five months to 14 years and many of them have been admitted along with their parents, Dr Vijay Natrajan, CEO of Symbiosis Hospital said.

"When these children and their parents came here due to the infection, all of them were in great distress, shock and stress. To keep the children free from distress and turn their mind towards happier things, we arranged for activities like drawing, dancing, fun games such as musical chairs, singing and physical exercise," he said. "We have also installed television sets for them to watch cartoons. There is a dedicated team for them," Dr Natrajan added.

Venkatesh Donglikar, who is coordinating activities for the children at the facility, said social distancing norms are being adhered to as "we create a summer camp atmosphere for them", with even doctors and nurses taking part to help the children feel rejuvenated. One of the patients said, "First my mother tested positive and then my three daughters and sisters and I. I find the atmosphere in the hospital very different as all efforts are being taken to ensure children remain happy and not get stressed due to the infection," he said.