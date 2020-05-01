Left Menu
Soccer-Denmark's football association aims to resume league on May 29

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-05-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Denmark's football association (DBU) hopes to resume its top flight Super League on May 29 subject to government approval, the DBU said in a statement on Friday. Soccer has ground to a halt in all major leagues in Europe and none have yet to resume. European soccer's governing body UEFA has set a May 25 deadline for leagues to outline their plans to re-start.

"It is imperative that the 3F Superliga is launched by May 29 in order to be able to run the tournament in its entirety with proper regard for the health of the players," Jesper Moller, chair of the DBU said in a separate statement. Having been halted for two and a half months, the DBU hopes to see the first Super League match played on May 29, but it said resumption was subject to government approval.

