Delhi's COVID-19 count surges to 3,738

With a total of 223 fresh COVID-19 cases reported over the last 24 hours, the total novel coronavirus count in the national capital surged to 3,738 on Friday with the death toll linked to the infection climbing to 61. Two persons succumbed to death today due to COVID-19.

"The total cases in Delhi now stand at 3,738, including 2,510 active cases, 1,167 recovered and 61 deaths," according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin. A total of 73 people have recovered today, it said.

All 11 districts of Delhi have been categorized as Red Zone according to a list released by the Centre today. Earlier Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19.Jain said that medical teams will conduct door-to-door health checkups. (ANI)