Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan assures all support to Bihar for containment, management of AES

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:53 IST
Vardhan assures all support to Bihar for containment, management of AES

Expressing concern over the death of children in Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday assured all support to the state for containment and management of the disease.  During a video conference with Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Vardhan took stock of AES situation in the state from the functionaries at grass-root level, a health ministry statement said. He exhorted all to ensure that AES cases are not neglected or eclipsed by the COVID outbreak, it stated.

As on April 28, fourteen children with AES have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar's Muzaffarnagar. Of them, eight have recovered and three are undergoing treatment at the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital. The rest have died. Children afflicted with AES often tend to develop hypoglycemia which leads to a sudden drop in glucose level. The disease has been arguably linked to consumption of unripe litchis -- grown in abundance in north Bihar.

"It is painful to know that in a particular time during summer, from May 15 to June, there is always a hike in the rate of death of children due to AES in Bihar," the Union Health Ministry stated. Vardhan stressed that with proper interventions at multiple levels and timely care, these deaths can be prevented.  "The fight against the AES is an old one and we know it quite well. The issue is to take preventive, pre-emptive and comprehensive measures to prevent it through a systematic approach," he said.

According to the statement, Vardhan asked the state authorities to constitute a committee of experts to keep a round-the-clock surveillance in affected areas and suggest timely preventive action. He further said that with such approach the spike in AES cases can be contained. "The Health Ministry would provide full support and handholding to the state government through National Health Mission (NHM) for strengthening health systems. Other ministries of the central government, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, would be requested to provide support as part of immediate and long-term measures," he said.

Vardhan stressed on the immediate need for constituting an inter-disciplinary high-level team of experts drawn from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS, Patna, Child Health Division of the Union Health Ministry to guide policy interventions and support Bihar in containing the cases of AES and Japanese Encephalitis. "We have to ensure that new pediatric ICUs are immediately made functional for such illness, adequate medical facilities with at least 10 bedded pediatric ICUs in nearby districts are provided and ambulance services are made available between 10 pm and 8 am when most of the children develop symptoms of AES such as fever, seizures and altered sensorium," he said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi: Officials PTI PVR SNESNE

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi Officials PTI PVR SNESNE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020