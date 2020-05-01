Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese workers leave home to celebrate coronavirus-style Labour Day

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:25 IST
Portuguese workers leave home to celebrate coronavirus-style Labour Day

Hundreds gathered in Portugal's capital Lisbon on Friday to celebrate Labour Day, observing strict social distancing rules in a smaller-than-usual event to show solidarity with those left jobless due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many wore face masks and waved trade union flags as they were asked to line up three meters apart in rows across a large green open area of the city centre. Usually, thousands of people from across the country march through Lisbon's streets on May 1 in a protest demanding more rights, but lockdown rules in place since mid-March forced the organisers, workers' union CGTP, to adapt to a new reality.

This year, CGTP was granted special government permission to stage the event and used red and white barrier tape to mark exactly where participants, nearly all Lisbon residents, could stand. "This Labour Day is different from the others. The golden rule is to respect social distancing," CGTP blasted through speakers during the event, which focused this year on those hit the hardest by the economic consequences of the coronavirus.

Around one in five workers in Portugal has been laid off since the pandemic, with unemployment skyrocketing to 380,832 people, or 6.4% - and just 10,000 below its peak during the global financial crisis in 2008. "We know this virus kills but we often forget there are workers who had their lives destroyed because they lost jobs and wages," Communist Party leader Jeronimo de Sousa told reporters at the event.

Portugal has so far reported 25,351 coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths. On Monday it will gradually start to lift its lockdown as part of a sector-by-sector plan announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Antonio Costa. But the unemployment rate, which had been falling for several years as Portugal slowly recovered from a severe debt crisis, is set to soar with the International Monetary Fund forecasting it will more than double to 13.9% later this year due to the impact of the virus.

A platform launched by the Left Bloc party to track labour abuses during the pandemic has so far received more than 1,000 complaints, mostly from precarious workers - who include temporary workers and those that do not have workers' rights - who were fired as demand slumped. "These (precarious workers) are the first ones to be fired," said Isabel Camarinha, head of the CGTP union.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Rail Kunj of ECoR in Bhubaneswar

A fire broke out at the Officers Rest House of the East Coast Railway ECoR here on Friday evening, an official said. No one was injured due to the incident, he said.One store room and a common bathroom have suffered damages due to the fire,...

U'khand CM requests Railway Minister to run 12 special trains to bring back stranded people to State

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to run 12 special trains on various routes to bring back the people of the state stranded outside Uttarakhand. According to a press statement...

PM deliberates on national education policy, reforms in education sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy NEP. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learn...

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi: Officials PTI PVR SNESNE

Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reaches Hatia station in Ranchi Officials PTI PVR SNESNE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020