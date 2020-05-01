Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gymnastics-'I'm out of shape with gyms closed', says Britain's Cunningham

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:34 IST
Gymnastics-'I'm out of shape with gyms closed', says Britain's Cunningham
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

British gymnast Dominick Cunningham says he is slowly getting "out of shape" with no place to train for next year's Olympic Games after gyms were closed down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The coronavirus outbreak has left him training at a horse stable in Walsall and the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist said it was 'impossible' for gymnasts to train outside a gym.

"I'm out of shape. It is hard to replicate gymnastics outside of the gym, it's pretty much impossible," Cunningham told Reuters. "My wrists and ankles are getting weak. "Mentally it's impacted me in a way where I can see myself getting unfit and I've never been in this 'worse of shape'. My hands are getting soft, muscles are starting to depreciate, getting a little bit more fat."

The Olympics, originally scheduled to start in July this year in Tokyo, have been postponed to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cunningham said he hopes they go ahead next year. "I want it to happen. From a young age, from the age of five, I've wanted to go to the Olympics," the 24-year-old said. "I'm getting old. I've worked so hard for it.

"This is just a small hurdle along the way... But there is a bigger picture. I think the world is under attack. "Once everything gets back on track, I want the Olympics to be a massive celebration for the whole world and that's going to bring everyone together... The Olympics has to happen."

British gymnastics has come a long way in recent years, with Team GB gymnasts finishing with seven medals at the 2016 Rio Games -- their most successful Olympics ever -- and Cunningham credits their success as a motivating factor. "In the past we've had people getting medals and that is where it all comes from," he said.

"If we didn't have those people who have built the foundation for me to sit on now, and for me to keep going, they wouldn't have given me the motivation."

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...

New York schools staying closed through spring, Cuomo says

New Yorks schools and colleges will remain shut through the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov Andrew Cuomo said Friday. The order, which applies to 4.2 million students statewide, continues a shutdown that ha...

Chiefs QB Mahomes confident payday is coming

Patrick Mahomes confidence seems founded considering he could become the highest-paid player in NFL history before the calendar flips to 2021. The 2018 NFL MVP and reigning Super Bowl MVP has two seasons left on his rookie contract, which m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020