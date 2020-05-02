FACTBOX-Ireland's plan to gradually ease coronavirus lockdown

Ireland on Friday announced a roadmap for the gradual re-opening of the economy over the coming months, easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The following are the measures planned in each three-week phase of the plan, which will be reconsidered if there is a spike in infections, hospitalisations or deaths.

Phase 0: From May 6 - It will be possible to go up to 5 kilometres for the purposes of exercise, up from 2 kilometres

- Over-70s may go outside for exercise and fresh air Phase 1: From May 18

- Allow outdoor meetings between up to four people from different households - Phased return of outdoor workers, including construction workers and gardeners, retailers which are primarily outdoor

- Opening of certain outdoor public amenities, including beaches and outdoor sports such as golf and tennis - Make necessary journeys up to 20 kilometres from home

Phase 2: From June 8 - Allow visits to households

- Develop plans and supports to open up business with consideration for safety of staff and customers - Open small retail outlets and marts where social distancing can be observed

- Open public libraries Phase 3: From June 29

- Allow small social gatherings - Return to work for those with low levels of interaction

- Open non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit - Open cafes and restaurants where social distancing possible and strict cleaning in operation

Phase 4: From July 20 - Extend opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all non-essential workers on a gradually increasing basis

- Return to work for those who cannot work from home - Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services (e.g. Hairdressers)

- Opening of museums, galleries, places of worship, swimming pools, hostels and hotels, minus hotel bars - Permit some sports team leagues with limitations on numbers of spectators

Phase 5: From Aug 10 - Allow larger social gatherings; festivals and events where social distancing can be complied with

- Return to work across all sectors - On a phased basis, opening of primary and secondary schools and 3rd level institutions

- Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services, opening of enclosed shopping centres - Permit close physical contact sports, gyms

- Open pubs, bars, nightclubs where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with - Resume tourist travel to offshore islands (Compiled by Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries; editing by Grant McCool)