Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt asks pvt hospitals to resume normal services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 01:21 IST
WB govt asks pvt hospitals to resume normal services

The West Bengal Health Department on Friday issued directives to private hospitals and healthcare facilities to resume normal services in a planned manner. Ensuring the safety, protection and comfort of the medical staff engaged in such facilities needs highest priority, it said.

"There are reports that patients in need of regular critical care related to blood transfusion, dialysis, chemotherapy, owl, obstetric care, institutional deliveries, immunisation are facing hardship due to private hospitals and healthcare facilities either remaining non-functional or turning away patients out of fear of contracting COVID-19. "Some hospitals are insisting on COVID-free certificates before allowing the patients in. This situation needs to be redressed immediately," the department said in a notification.

Failure to adhere to the directive shall make the health facilities concerned liable for penal action, it added. PTI SCH RBT RBT

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No soft landing for Biden on 'Morning Joe' interview

If Joe Biden was looking for a soft landing place to address sexual assault allegations made by a former Senate staffer, he didnt find it Friday on MSNBCs Morning Joe. The 20-minute interview of the presumptive Democratic presidential nomi...

U.S. FDA authorizes remdesivir drug as emergency treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA has granted authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for emergency use of its experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat patients with COVID-19, the agency and President Donald Trump said on Friday...

Toronto Defiant's 'Kellex' retires from Overwatch League

Toronto Defiant main support Kristian Kellex Keller announced Friday that he is moving on from the Overwatch League. Kellex joined the Overwatch League during a two-season stint with the Boston Uprising before signing with the Toronto Defia...

Former Trump lawyer will not be released from prison this week -source

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, will not be released from prison this week to serve the remainder of his term in home confinement, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.Reuters and other media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020