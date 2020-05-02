Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:57 a.m.

Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic. 11:29 a.m.

Cancer patients may face a high risk of death from COVID-19, the study says. 11:28 a.m.

China reports just one new COVID-19 case. 11:27 a.m.

Several US hospitals are using the drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, medical report says. 11:18 a.m.

Twenty people from the Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive. 11:09 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials say. 10:44 a.m.

Three SRPF jawans among five new COVID-19 patients in Jalna, taking the overall tally of such cases in the Maharashtra district to eight. 10:15 a.m.

The US FDA gave emergency use authorization for the use of investigational anti-viral Remdesivir in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 9:53 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,218 with the number of cases increasing to 37,336. 9:50 a.m.

US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants. 9:42 a.m.

A massive influx of migrant workers is expected in Bihar in the near future and arrangements must be in place for their mandatory 21-day quarantine, medical tests, treatment, and economic rehabilitation, CM Nitish Kumar says. 9:31 a.m.

Liquor traders in Goa fear a shortage of stocks. 6:19 a.m.

Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak is 'certainly an option', US President Donald Trump says. 4:48 a.m.

China 'mishandled' coronavirus outbreak, the White House says.

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since ...

Covid-19 pandemic presents India with 'rare' opportunity to question China on poor human rights record: EFSAS

The coronavirus pandemic has presented India with a rare and welcome opportunity to question China over its scant regard for basic human rights, which has displayed by the countrys irresponsible and callous attitude towards the outbreak tha...

‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022The new date is part of Lionsgates release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstillThe st...

Pb: Cop dragged on car bonnet in Jalandhar, driver held

An assistant sub inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance bu...
