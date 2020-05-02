Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:57 a.m.

Amid attack from Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic. 11:29 a.m.

Cancer patients may face a high risk of death from COVID-19, the study says. 11:28 a.m.

China reports just one new COVID-19 case. 11:27 a.m.

Several US hospitals are using the drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, medical report says. 11:18 a.m.

Twenty people from the Nanded gurdwara test COVID-19 positive. 11:09 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122, officials say. 10:44 a.m.

Three SRPF jawans among five new COVID-19 patients in Jalna, taking the overall tally of such cases in the Maharashtra district to eight. 10:15 a.m.

The US FDA gave emergency use authorization for the use of investigational anti-viral Remdesivir in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 9:53 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,218 with the number of cases increasing to 37,336. 9:50 a.m.

US announces relaxations for H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants. 9:42 a.m.

A massive influx of migrant workers is expected in Bihar in the near future and arrangements must be in place for their mandatory 21-day quarantine, medical tests, treatment, and economic rehabilitation, CM Nitish Kumar says. 9:31 a.m.

Liquor traders in Goa fear a shortage of stocks. 6:19 a.m.

Tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak is 'certainly an option', US President Donald Trump says. 4:48 a.m.

China 'mishandled' coronavirus outbreak, the White House says.