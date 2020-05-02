Left Menu
With Goa getting green zone tag, plan to reopen OPDs: Minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:15 IST
After being classified as a green zone in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Goa will work towards restarting out-patient departments (OPDs) in its district and sub district hospitals, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday. These facilities were closed down when the outbreak began in order to stall the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rane said the OPDs will be opened in a phased manner, though the one at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state's nodal COVID-19 facility, will continue to remain closed till further notice. The state has a district hospital each in north and south Goa while the sub district facility is in Ponda.

