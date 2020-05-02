Japan's PM to hold news conference on Monday about coronavirus

Japan's PM to hold news conference on Monday about coronavirusReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:47 IST
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a news conference on Monday at 0900 GMT about the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.
Abe is expected to extend a nationwide state of emergency which runs until May 6 under which his government has asked restaurants and stores to close, and for people to stay at home in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
