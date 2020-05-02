Doctors say honoured by UK PM Johnson's choice of name for his son

Doctors say honoured by UK PM Johnson's choice of name for his sonReuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:40 IST
Two doctors who British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named his newly born son after said they were honoured and humbled to be recognised in such away. Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader's life as he battled COVID-19 complications.
"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way," said Nick Price, director of the infection at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, and Nick Hart, director of respiratory & Critical Care at the hospital. "Our warm congratulations go to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the happy arrival of their beautiful son Wilfred," they said. "We wish the new family every health and happiness."
