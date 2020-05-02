Left Menu
Soccer-Serie A's Sassuolo say players can start training from Monday

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:42 IST
Sassuolo are set to become the first Serie A side to re-start training following the coronavirus shutdown after saying their players could use the club's facilities from Monday on an optional basis. Bologna, meanwhile, say their players will be able to start training from Tuesday.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and the league and the Italian football federation (FIGC) both want to complete the season although the Italian government says it has not yet decided whether it will give permission. The government has given professional teams permission to train together from May 18 although they will still have to respect social distancing guidelines.

Sassuolo and Bologna are based in the region of Emilia Romagna which has given special permission for athletes in team sports to take part in training sessions on an individual basis from May 4 onwards. "Sassuolo announces that, from Monday May 4, they will grant their players use of the Mapei Football Centre pitches for optional, individual sessions," Sassuolo said in a statement.

The club said that only players would be allowed to access the pitches while the use of indoor facilities would be prohibited. Under Sassuolo's guidelines, each player would have half a pitch to himself. "The individual sessions will take place in the morning, from Monday to Friday, with the use of three pitches, with six athletes per hour (one athlete for each half of the field)," the club said, adding that coaching staff would not be present.

"An emergency health service will be guaranteed," it added. Bologna announced similar guidelines while Parma and SPAL, also based in Emilia Romagna, have not yet indicated whether they will start training.

The region of Campania, which includes Naples, has also said that players can begin training although Napoli have yet to comment. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

