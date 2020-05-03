Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1 - Telegraph

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 02:43 IST
UK could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1 - Telegraph
Johnson is expected to unveil the government's "roadmap" out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said. Image Credit: Flickr

The United Kingdom could allow primary schools in England and Wales to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported. Johnson is expected to unveil the government's "roadmap" out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen, relaxing rules on outdoor activities and urging people to cover their faces on public transport. Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the lockdown to get the world's fifth-largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020