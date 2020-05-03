Left Menu
Development News Edition

A fifth of French think Le Pen would do better job than Macron - poll

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 03:30 IST
A fifth of French think Le Pen would do better job than Macron - poll
Le Pen, in particular, has relentlessly criticised the government, saying ministers had lied about "absolutely everything". Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Only 20% of French people think far-right leader Marine Le Pen would handle the coronavirus crisis better than President Emmanuel Macron, according to an opinion poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper published on Sunday. Macron's government has faced criticism for flip-flopping messages on whether, when and where citizens should wear masks, for failing to replenish the stock of masks before the crisis and for carrying out far fewer tests than neighbouring Germany.

Le Pen, in particular, has relentlessly criticised the government, saying ministers had lied about "absolutely everything". But she has so far failed to convince a majority of the public she would do a better job than Macron. Some 41% thought she would do worse, while 39% thought she would do neither better nor worse, according to the Ifop poll.

None of the public figures tested in the poll was thought to be able to do a better job than Macron by a majority of the French. Twenty percent thought former president Nicolas Sarkozy would handle the crisis better, 15% thought left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon would, and only 8% thought former Socialist leader Francois Hollande would do a better job.

Trust in Macron's government remained low, however, with 39% of the French saying they trusted his government to face the coronavirus crisis efficiently, stable from a week ago but down from 55% in March. In a sign economic measures were better received, some 47% of French people said they trusted the government to do the right thing for struggling companies, up 1 point from a week ago but down from 57% in March.

The poll was taken after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled his plan to gradually unwind from May 11 a lockdown imposed since March 17.

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public or work place

Rajasthan Government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place. In a notificatio...

Reports: Bengals decline WR Ross' 5th-year option

The Cincinnati Bengals will not pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver John Ross rookie contract, meaning he will eligible to become a free agent following the 2020 season, multiple outlets reported Saturday. Ross will make 2.8 mill...

Motor racing-Vettel makes his esports debut in Legends Trophy

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel made his esports debut on Saturday in Legends Trophy races that also featured retired Formula One world champions Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. The German has some time on his hands with Formula Ones season...

Secretariat holds on to win virtual Kentucky Derby

Even in the virtual world, Secretariat stands above all. Regarded by many as the greatest race horse of all time, Secretariat charged to the front on the home stretch then held off Citation on Saturday to win the Triple Crown Showdown -- a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020