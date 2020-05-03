Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche gets U.S. FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 10:00 IST
Roche gets U.S. FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody test

Roche Holding AG received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200503:nGNE71pdqt on Sunday. Governments, businesses and individuals are seeking such blood tests, to help them learn more about who may have had the disease, who may have some immunity and to potentially craft strategies to end lockdowns that have battered global economies.

Roche had previously pledged to make its antibody test available by early May and to boost production by June to "high double-digit millions" per month. The Basel-based company, which also makes separate molecular tests to identify people with active COVID-19 infections, said its antibody test, Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2, has a specificity rate of about 99.8% and sensitivity rate of 100%.

These rates help determine if a patient has been exposed to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and if the patient has developed antibodies against it. Other companies including U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories , Becton Dickinson and Co, Italy's DiaSorin have also developed tests to identify antibodies that develop after somebody has come into contact with the virus.

Diasorin and Abbott recently got U.S. emergency authorization for their tests. Countries have various plans to use such tests to better understand COVID-19, while also identifying those who were infected but showed only mild symptoms, or none at all.

An erroneous false-positive result could lead to the mistaken conclusion that someone has immunity. In developing its test, Roche scrutinized some existing products for reliability before rejecting them, its chief executive, Severin Schwan, had earlier said.

Schwan said there were about 100 such tests on offer, including finger-prick assays that offer a quick result. It declined to specify which rival tests it had studied, but said it was not referring to tests from established testing companies.

Roche has said its antibody test requires an intravenous blood draw to determine the presence of antibodies including immunoglobulin G (IgG), which remains longer in the human body, suggesting possible immunity. As demand escalates for blood antibody tests, an array of distributors with no background or established competency in medical testing have joined experienced companies in an all-but-unregulated marketplace in the United States, according to a Reuters investigation.

The rush to obtain, advertise and find buyers for test kits follows the FDA's decision to allow any company to sell antibody tests in the country without prior review by the agency. This comes after the agency faced criticism that it did not act quickly enough with diagnostic tests.

FDA has said the aim of its policy is to provide laboratories and healthcare providers early access to the tests, but that it will adjust the approach as needed.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Musks SpaceX, Bezos Blue Origin land contracts to build NASAs astronaut moon landerNASA on Thursday selected space firms SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to build lunar landing systems ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020