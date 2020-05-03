One more patient recovers from COVID-19, discharged

A patient admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital here for COVID-19 was discharged on Sunday after recovery from the infection, taking the total number discharges to three so far. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told presspersons that with the discharge of the patient from neighboring Tirubhuvanai village, the number of active cases in the Union Territory has come down to three - two in the medical college hospital in Puducherry and one in Mahe.

JIPMER has three active cases from neighboring Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Of the three active cases admitted last week, one is a woman and the two others are her relatives and have had contact history, sources said.

Last month, a patient, hailing from neighboring Ariyankuppam village, was discharged from a hospital here after recovering. Puducherry had eight active patients. While three patients have been discharged, one hailing from Mahe succumbed to the infection in a hospital in Kerala some days ago.