Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope says coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:52 IST
Pope says coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pope Francis called on Sunday for international scientific cooperation to discover a vaccine for the coronavirus and said any successful vaccine should be made available around the world.

Francis, who has been delivering his Sunday address from the papal library instead of St. Peter's Square because of the lockdown in Italy, thanked all those around the world who were providing essential services. He encouraged international cooperation to deal with the crisis and combat the virus, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 people worldwide.

"In fact, it is important to unite scientific capabilities, in a transparent and impartial way to find vaccines and treatments," he said. Francis said it was also important to "guarantee universal access to essential technologies that allow each infected person, in every part of the world, to receive the necessary medical treatment."

World leaders pledged in April to accelerate work on tests, drugs, and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the globe, but the United States did not take part in the launch of the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative. U.S. President Donald Trump has said the WHO was slow to react to the outbreak and was being "China-centric", and as a consequence has announced a suspension of funding. The WHO has defended its handling of the crisis.

A number of pharmaceutical companies around the world have developed tests to identify antibodies that develop after somebody has come into contact with the virus. The Trump administration is planning to speed up the development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by the end of 2020, according to a senior U.S. administration official.

Most experts have suggested clinical trials to guarantee a vaccine is safe and effective could take a minimum of 12 to 18 months. On Sunday, the pope also backed a proposal by an inter-religious group known as the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity for an international day of prayer and fasting on May 14 to ask God to help humanity overcome the pandemic.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total stands at 701: Officials.

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir total stands at 701 Officials....

UK pushes back against COVID-19 death toll comparison with Italy

Facing questions over why Britains death toll from the new coronavirus was now the second-worst in Europe after Italy, a British minister said on Sunday people should not jump to conclusions and the full picture was not yet clear. The death...

Delhi govt will take strict action against those found spitting at public places: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt will take strict action against those found spitting at public places Kejriwal....

25 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19; total cases 42

The number of COVID-19 cases shot up in the Border Security Force BSF on Sunday, with 25 more personnel testing positive for the disease, taking the tally in the force to 42, an official said. The new cases were reported from a unit of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020