Bangladesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; total rises to 9,455

Bangladesh registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 665 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 9,455. Bangladesh also recorded two more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 177, the Dhaka Tribune reported. One of the dead was a child, while the other was over 60 years. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana in a daily online bulletin on COVID-19 situation on Sunday said the health authorities have so far conducted 81,434 coronavirus tests.

Bangladesh recorded the highest single-day cases from coronavirus infection with 665 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, she said, adding that with the latest figure, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 9,455. Nasima said the health authority's Clinical Management Committee has set out new criteria to determine a successful recovery from COVID-19, the bdnews24 reported.

Based on the guidelines, the number of recovered patients in the country has been revised to 1,063. The health directorate had previously put the tally of recoveries at 177, the report said.