Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; total rises to 9,455

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 17:58 IST
Bangladesh records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; total rises to 9,455
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 665 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 9,455. Bangladesh also recorded two more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 177, the Dhaka Tribune reported. One of the dead was a child, while the other was over 60 years. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana in a daily online bulletin on COVID-19 situation on Sunday said the health authorities have so far conducted 81,434 coronavirus tests.

Bangladesh recorded the highest single-day cases from coronavirus infection with 665 more people testing positive in the last 24 hours, she said, adding that with the latest figure, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 9,455. Nasima said the health authority's Clinical Management Committee has set out new criteria to determine a successful recovery from COVID-19, the bdnews24 reported.

Based on the guidelines, the number of recovered patients in the country has been revised to 1,063. The health directorate had previously put the tally of recoveries at 177, the report said.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total stands at 701: Officials.

35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir total stands at 701 Officials....

UK pushes back against COVID-19 death toll comparison with Italy

Facing questions over why Britains death toll from the new coronavirus was now the second-worst in Europe after Italy, a British minister said on Sunday people should not jump to conclusions and the full picture was not yet clear. The death...

Delhi govt will take strict action against those found spitting at public places: Kejriwal.

Delhi govt will take strict action against those found spitting at public places Kejriwal....

25 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19; total cases 42

The number of COVID-19 cases shot up in the Border Security Force BSF on Sunday, with 25 more personnel testing positive for the disease, taking the tally in the force to 42, an official said. The new cases were reported from a unit of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020