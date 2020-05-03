Canada's daily coronavirus death toll rises by less than 5% - official data

Canada's daily coronavirus death toll rises by less than 5% - official dataReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:43 IST
The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 4.6% to 3,606 on Sunday, official data posted by the public health agency showed.
The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 57,148, according to a statement posted on the agency's website. On Saturday there were 3,446 deaths and 55,572 positive diagnoses.
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada