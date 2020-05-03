Left Menu
Health Ministry to deploy public health teams in 20 districts to tackle COVID-19

The Centre has decided to deploy 'central public health teams' to at least 20 districts in different states to assist State Health Departments in COVID-19 management. These districts are reporting the maximum numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:38 IST
Health Ministry to deploy public health teams in 20 districts to tackle COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has decided to deploy 'central public health teams' to at least 20 districts in different states to assist State Health Departments in COVID-19 management. These districts are reporting the maximum numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. The teams will be deployed in 20 districts which include- Mumbai, Thane, Pune in Maharashtra; Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodra in Gujarat; South East and Central District in Delhi; Bhopal, Indore in Madhya Pradesh; Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad in Telangana; Jaipur, Jodhpur in Rajasthan; Agra, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata in West Bengal and Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna in Andhra Pradesh.

"A decision has been taken in the ministry of health to deploy public health teams to assist health departments in managing COVID19 outbreaks inn selected districts," said a health ministry official. According to an office memorandum issued on May 2, these teams shall report to additional chief secretary/ principal secretary/ secretary of health of the respective state and assist state health departments in the implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 affected areas within these districts and cities.

The regional directors under the ministry of health in ten states will coordinate the deployment of these teams with the state health authorities. The team shall be deployed for further orders and will submit reports to additional chief secretary/ principal secretary/ secretary of health of respective state detailing the teams' observations areas for improvement and recommendations.

The experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIPH) among others will be part of the public health teams. (ANI)

