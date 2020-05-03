Left Menu
114 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count mounts to 2,886

As many as 114 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Sunday, said State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 114 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on Sunday, said State Health Department. "With 114 more people testing COVID-19 positive, the total number of cases here stands to 2,886," read an official statement issued by the Health Department.

It further said that three people succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The total death due to coronavirus in the state has reached 71. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 40,263, including 10,887 recovered/migrated and 1306 deaths. (ANI)

