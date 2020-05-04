Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australian student, meat plant workers among new virus cases as curbs ease

A school in the Australian city of Sydney was closed on Monday after a student tested positive for the coronavirus, while a testing blitz in neighbouring Victoria state returned 22 new cases, the biggest daily jump in weeks. The positive test result for a seven-year-old boy was the only new case of the coronavirus in the country's most populous state, New South Wales, state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. New Zealand reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since mid-March

New Zealand on Monday recorded no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since March 16 and less than a week after the Pacific nation ended a strict lockdown that appears to have contained the outbreak. Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a news conference the result was cause for celebration, noting the death toll remained at 20 with no additional virus-related fatalities. China reports three new coronavirus cases, all imported

China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday. All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 679 to 163,175: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 679 to 163,175, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 43 to 6,692, the tally showed. New Zealand's Ardern asks citizens to follow virus-linked curbs even as no new cases reported

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked citizens to stay the course on social restrictions still in place to contain the coronavirus, and said no decision had been taken yet on whether the measures would be further eased. New Zealand on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since March 16. Canada giving AbCellera Biologics C$176 million for coronavirus research

Canada said on Sunday it was giving privately held Canadian firm AbCellera Biologics Inc C$176 million to help it find naturally produced antibodies that could be used to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said AbCellera had identified over 500 antibodies from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19. Mexico reports 1,383 new coronavirus cases, 93 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 93 more deaths on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 23,471 cases and 2,154 deaths. Of Mexico's 32 federal entities, only two have registered fewer than 100 cases, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference. Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by record daily amount, mortality rate slows

Russia on Sunday recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed coronavirus cases with 10,633 new cases, bringing the total to 134,687, with more than half of cases and deaths in Moscow. But the mortality rate has slowed in recent days and remains much lower, in relative terms, than many other countries. U.S. CDC reports 1,122,486 coronavirus cases, 65,735 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,122,486 U.S. cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT) on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT) Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million amid underreporting fears

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday and deaths neared a quarter of a million, according to a Reuters tally, concerning experts who fear substantial underreporting even as the rate of fatalities and new cases slows. North America and European countries, where growth rates are easing, still accounted for most of the new infections reported in recent days.