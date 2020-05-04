51 samples test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: KGMU Lucknow
Out of the 945 samples tested yesterday, 51 samples have tested positive for COVID-19, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) Microbiology department on Monday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:15 IST
The samples came from different districts of the state and the tests were concluded on Sunday while the report came on Monday morning. Accordingly, two positive cases of COVID-19 were from Auraiya, two from Lucknow, 14 from Kanpur, 28 from Agra, and five from Varanasi. (ANI)
