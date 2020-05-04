Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers in Malaysia to undergo coronavirus tests as curbs eased

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-05-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 13:25 IST
Migrant workers in Malaysia to undergo coronavirus tests as curbs eased
Representative Image Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas

Migrant workers in Malaysia are now required to be tested for the new coronavirus, a senior minister said, as the government eased six-week-long curbs on movement and businesses. Thousands of Malaysians joined Monday's morning rush hour as businesses resumed for the first time since the imposition on March 18 of restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Senior security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters foreign workers in all sectors must now undergo mandatory screening for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus after an outbreak was reported among migrants working at a Kuala Lumpur construction site last week. "The costs for testing must be borne by the employer," Ismail Sabri said.

The announcement comes after Malaysia detained hundreds of undocumented migrants over the weekend, sparking criticism from the United Nations and rights groups. Ismail Sabri had earlier defended the arrests, saying that all of those detained had tested negative for the virus. Migrant workers have been particularly vulnerable communities during the pandemic. In neighboring Singapore, thousands of infections have been linked to migrant worker dormitories.

There are about two million registered foreign workers in Malaysia but authorities say many more are living there without proper documents. The migrant workers are mostly from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

RESERVATIONS

Malaysia, which until mid-April had the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, has defended its decision to relax curbs despite a recent climb in cases. On Sunday, it reported 122 new cases, the highest since April 14, for a total of nearly 6,300 infections. Nine of its 13 states have expressed reservations over the easing move, opting to delay it or toughen restrictions for fear of a surge in infections.

The largest palm producing state of Sabah, on Borneo island, said it would stick to a previous shutdown order that runs until May 12, to ensure people "are not exposed" to the virus, Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said in a statement on Sunday. But manufacturers are keen to get back to work, with some, such as tech firm Qdos Group, aiming to ramp up production.

Chief Executive Jeffrey Hwang said his company was focused on clearing a backlog in demand for its products, used to make medical equipment while maintaining "absolute safety" at its facility. "Got to turn on more overtime in May and June to cope with that," Hwang added.

The government has estimated losses of 63 billion ringgit ($14.58 billion) and for the economy to turn in its worst performance in more than a decade due to the curbs. ($1 = 4.3200 ringgit)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections

The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases.The health ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 9,485 while 623 people have died. But 101 more patients have recove...

US demands justice from Pakistan for journalist Daniel Pearl's brutal murder in 2002

The US has again prodded Pakistan by seeking justice for murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl, days after his family filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against a verdict by a court in Sindh province which acquitted the prime accu...

Norwegian Air shareholders back rescue plan -reports

Norwegian Air shareholders backed key elements of its financial survival plan on Monday, local media reported, with about 95 of votes cast supported converting debt into equity.Approval of the scheme is a vital part of the airlines plan to ...

Zoom rival Pexip launches lockdown listing with video roadshow

Norways Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering IPO remotely, as it looks to build on-demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus cris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020