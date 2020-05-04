Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Australia and NZ "travel bubble" in sight as virus growth slows

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 14:50 IST
EXPLAINER-Australia and NZ "travel bubble" in sight as virus growth slows
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand and Australia could soon open their borders to each other, creating what they call a "Trans-Tasman bubble" as they look to restart their economies after getting their novel coronavirus outbreaks under control.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday she would take part in an emergency Australian coronavirus cabinet meeting on Tuesday, adding to the anticipation of a travel deal. The neighbors, separated by the Tasman Sea, have slowed their coronavirus epidemics substantially, to a level well below those in the United States, Britain, and other countries in Europe.

Australia has recorded about 6,800 infections and 96 deaths, and New Zealand has had 1,137 cases and 20 fatalities. Both have a coronavirus mortality rate of just 1% and have maintained low, single-digit daily increases in new cases for weeks, successes they attribute to social distancing, and extensive testing.

WHAT IS THE BUBBLE? Neither leader has outlined what a "bubble" would look like and there is no clarity on a timeframe either, but it would likely allow free movement between Australia and New Zealand while both keeping their borders closed with other countries.

Ardern has warned that more health measures needed to be in place before travel between them could begin again, saying it was unlikely to happen be "in the very, very near short term". Borders separating Australia's states are still closed.

There is speculation a "bubble" could include Pacific Island nations as they have also managed to keep the virus in check. It would be a major boost to those countries as well as a diplomatic coup, at a time of concern in Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in the region.

WHAT'S NEEDED TO LAUNCH A "BUBBLE"?

Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council, told Reuters discussions with the government on easing travel with New Zealand were in a very early stage. He said a "robust health infrastructure" in addition to customs, immigration, and quarantine checks would go a long way in restoring confidence among travelers.

"We believe there will need to be some sort of health screenings that come on top of customs, immigration, and quarantine arrangements," Westaway said. "There are technologies out there that can help effectively screen, not just putting thermometers on people's heads."

Hussan Vally, an epidemiologist and senior lecturer in Public Health at La Trobe University, said New Zealand would be watching closely over the next few weeks as Australia increases testing and relaxes some restrictions. "It is a logical thing to explore between Australia and New Zealand because we are so closely connected in so many ways and we both have a very low amount of transmission of COVID-19," Vally told Reuters, referring to the illness caused by the coronavirus.

"I feel like opening borders to other countries is quite a way away. In fact, international borders would be one of the last things that get opened up completely."

HOW WOULD PEOPLE GET AROUND

Airlines would resume services. Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer has been enthusiastic about a travel bubble, noting on Twitter that historically, Air New Zealand has deployed 22% of its capacity to Australia. Australia's Qantas would also benefit.

WHAT WOULD IT MEAN FOR TOURISM? Australia and New Zealand have very close economic ties. Even with a surge in Chinese tourism since 2016, Australia was the most important source of international tourists in New Zealand, according to Deutsche Bank economist Philip Odonaghoe.

Over the year to March 2020, 613,000 Australians traveled to New Zealand for a holiday, compared with 272,000 Chinese. Australian tourists spend more on aggregate, even though less on average than Chinese visitors. "A 'Trans-Tasman travel bubble' would likely go a long way to alleviate the negative virus impact on New Zealand's tourism trade," Odonaghoe said.

WHAT ABOUT SPORTS? There is a possibility Australian and New Zealand teams could play each other in sports such as cricket, rugby, and netball.

The New Zealand Warriors rugby team on Sunday landed in Australia for a two-week quarantine ahead of the National Rugby League's 2020 season. But under a "bubble", New Zealand and Australian teams would be able to remain based in their own countries and travel for matches without the need for quarantine. New Zealand teams also play in Australia's soccer and basketball professional leagues.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be pretty devastated if India dont make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias tour of Aust...

Sterling falls as dollar strengthens; short positions increase

The pound fell on Monday, driven by a stronger dollar due to worsening U.S.-China relations and seasonal flows as sterling enters what is typically one of its worst-performing months.The United States made a renewed effort to blame China fo...

Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau IB officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed ...

Plasma therapy 'no magic bullet' against COVID-19; Need large-scale trials to prove efficacy: Experts

By Asim Kamal Eds PTI SPECIAL New Delhi, May 4 PTI&#160;The convalescent plasma therapy is no magic bullet to deal with coronavirus, and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy as part of the treatment strategy, top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020