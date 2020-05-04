Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria taps the power of music to try to beat coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:25 IST
Nigeria taps the power of music to try to beat coronavirus

Two dozen Lagos healthcare workers in scrubs and face masks rushed outside the isolation tents and, making sure to keep six feet apart on the bright green grass, danced and swayed as a saxophone and trumpet struck up the band.

Inside the tents, some of the patients, all battling the coronavirus, watched through plastic windows and, if strong enough, danced and swayed along with them. Abolaji Banjoko, a 32-year-old also known as BeejaySax, typically would have spent the day playing to a crowd of thousands at a packed megachurch in Nigeria's thrumming commercial capital.

But this was no ordinary Sunday. Lagos was under lockdown, mass gatherings were banned and Banjoko and his musicians were under special orders from the state to play their gospel tunes to try to speed the recovery from a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide. "The purpose was to lift the spirits – to deliver spiritual healing," Banjoko said. "That was greatly achieved."

The virus is still spreading though the capital, the epicentre of the outbreak in Africa's most populous nation, upending life for its 20 million residents and stretching government resources. On Monday, there were 2,558 confirmed cases in Nigeria, home to large Christian and Muslim communities, 1,107 of them in Lagos.

Music plays an integral role in Nigeria, the nation of Fela Kuti, Afrobeats and a steady stream of chart-topping artists including WizKid, Davido and Burna Boy. Thumping gospel at weekly church services propels congregants to feel the power of God. Akin Abayomi, Lagos state's health commissioner, launched the Art4life project last year to add music, painting and poetry to the healthcare arsenal. Now it includes weekly concerts outside coronavirus isolation and treatment centres.

Abosede Lewu, a Lagos doctor, called the initiative essential. "If we have something that can stimulate people fighting back, which you cannot quantify in terms of the number of pills or whatever you give ... we have to encourage it," she said.

Peter Oluwadare, a 23-year old violinist, said it was scary to be so close to the pandemic but said the music helped him conquer his fear. "It was refreshing to see the affected people and healthcare workers, you know, revitalised with the music," Oluwadare said. "I feel so honoured to play there." (Reporting By Nneka Chile and Libby George, writing by Libby George; editing by Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Would be devastating if India don't tour Australia: Labuschagne

Top Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday said he and his team would be pretty devastated if India dont make the trip Down Under for a Test and limited-overs series later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indias tour of Aust...

Sterling falls as dollar strengthens; short positions increase

The pound fell on Monday, driven by a stronger dollar due to worsening U.S.-China relations and seasonal flows as sterling enters what is typically one of its worst-performing months.The United States made a renewed effort to blame China fo...

Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau IB officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed ...

Plasma therapy 'no magic bullet' against COVID-19; Need large-scale trials to prove efficacy: Experts

By Asim Kamal Eds PTI SPECIAL New Delhi, May 4 PTI&#160;The convalescent plasma therapy is no magic bullet to deal with coronavirus, and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy as part of the treatment strategy, top ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020