Left Menu
Development News Edition

German study suggests infections are 10 times the number of confirmed cases

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:04 IST
German study suggests infections are 10 times the number of confirmed cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 10 times as many people in Germany have likely been infected with the coronavirus than the number of confirmed cases, researchers from the University of Bonn have concluded from a field trial in one of the worst-hit towns. The preliminary study results, which have yet to be peer-reviewed for publication in a scientific journal, serve as a reminder of the dangers of infection by unidentified carriers of the virus, some of whom show no symptoms, the researchers said.

The readings come as Germany took further steps on Monday to ease restrictions, with museums, hairdressers, churches, and more car factories reopening under strict conditions. About 1.8 million people living in Germany must have been infected, more than 10 times the number of about 160,000 confirmed cases so far, the team led by medical researchers Hendrik Streeck and Gunther Hartmann concluded.

"The results can help to further improve the models to calculate how the virus spreads. So far the underlying data has been relatively weak," Hartmann said in a statement. The team analyzed blood and nasal swabs from a random sample of 919 people living in a town in the municipality of Heinsberg on the Dutch border, which had among the highest death tolls in Germany.

To arrive at their estimate, the researchers put the town's number of known deaths from COVID-19 relative to the larger estimate of local people with a prior infection - as indicated by antibody blood test readings - and applied the rate of 0.37% to country-wide deaths. They also found that about one in five of those infected showed no symptoms.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US Treasury's Mnuchin cautious on need for more federal coronavirus relief aid

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said bipartisan discussions have begun on whether more federal government relief funding is needed amid the nations coronavirus outbreak, but that President Donald Trump is focused on tax cha...

Major Anuj Sood's mortal remains reach Chandigarh, cremation on Tuesday

The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, arrived on Monday at the Air Force station here where floral tributes were paid to the martyr. The mortal remains of the Army officer who was ...

India will respond with 'precision' to acts of terror: Army Chief warns Pakistan

In a stern warning to Pakistan, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said India will respond appropriately and with precision to any acts of cross-border misadventure unless Islamabad gives up its policy of state-sponsored terrorism and coercing peop...

U.S. steers clear as global COVID-19 pledging conference begins

World leaders launched a pledging marathon on Monday - without the United States - to raise at least 7.5 billion euros 8.2 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus. Organisers included the European Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020