Germany gets millions of Roche antibody tests, mulls ethics of immunity passports

German ethics experts will weigh in on using coronavirus antibody tests to help decide over people's movements before the country enacts any new rules, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, after securing millions of new tests from Swiss drugmaker Roche. Germany on Monday announced a deal with Roche to get 3 million of the blood tests in May and 5 million monthly thereafter. Roche won approval for its assays over the weekend from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and plans to boost production to well over 100 million monthly by the end of 2020.

The presence of antibodies detected by such blood tests may indicate whether a person has been infected with the new coronavirus and may have developed some immunity. That, in theory, could entitle the individual to move more freely than those tested negative. With some also pressing for so-called "immunity passports" to help countries restart their economies and allow people to return to work, Spahn said his coalition government had tasked the German Ethics Council with considering how such a program would fulfill its aims while still respecting people's rights.

While those tested positive for antibodies may question why their movements are still restricted, Spahn said, still others could inappropriately seek to infect themselves on purpose if they believe an immunity passport could enhance their freedoms. "The question of what it means for society when some people are hit by restrictions and others are not, that touches on the foundations of how society functions together," Spahn said at a press conference at a Roche plant in Penzberg in Bavaria.

"That's why I've asked the German Ethics Council to deal with this. Until that is cleared up, we've agreed not to undertake any legal regulations." The council is an independent body that advises the government on questions of ethics, science, and society.

Roche Chairman Christoph Franz announced at the event that the Basel-based company will invest 420 million euros ($459 million) in the Penzberg site, including boosting production of antibody tests as well as in a four-year plan to create a new diagnostics research and development center. ($1 = 0.9141 euros)