Spain to contribute 125 million euros to coronavirus response fund

Spain to contribute 125 million euros to coronavirus response fundReuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:20 IST
Spain will pledge 125 million euros ($136.58 million) to developing a global response to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.
Speaking at a virtual fundraising event hosted by the European Union, Sanchez said Spain would contribute 50 million euros to the Global Vaccine Alliance and 75 million euros to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. ($1 = 0.9152 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pedro Sanchez
- Spain
- European Union