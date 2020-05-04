Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-German league says 10 out of 1,700 coronavirus tests are positive

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:22 IST
Soccer-German league says 10 out of 1,700 coronavirus tests are positive

Ten people have tested positive for coronavirus in more than 1,700 tests carried out by Germany's professional soccer league (DFL) at its 36 clubs ahead a planned resumption of full training, it said on Monday.

The DFL, which tested players and coaching staff at the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga teams, did not identify those who had tested positive or their clubs and said the cases had been reported to health authorities. "The appropriate measures, for example, the isolation of the affected persons, were taken immediately by the respective clubs in accordance with the specifications of the local health authorities," it said.

The German league has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the government is expected to decide on Wednesday on a potential resumption. Bundesliga side Cologne announced three positive tests on Friday and placed the individuals in a 14-day quarantine while the rest of the squad continued training.

The DFL has submitted a health safety plan for games without spectators which includes regular testing of players but no quarantine for entire squads in cases of positive tests. However, Monday's statement added: "In the event of positive test results, the decision on the measures to be taken lies with the local health authorities."

Teams were allowed to resume limited training last month, with players divided into small groups, and the next stage would be for full team practice sessions to begin. The DFL said a second round of tests would be carried out in the next week and there "may be isolated positive test results".

It added that "the overriding goal is to ensure maximum prevention on the basis of detailed distance and hygiene measures and permanent monitoring. "The tests carried out over the past few days have served their purpose of providing additional security and thus protecting players from infection during team training or matches," it said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...

Liquor, cigarette shops, offices open in Arunachal as third phase of lockdown begins with relaxations

A number of shops apart from those selling essentital commodities opened along with offices in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, as the country entered the third phase of the lockdown with more relaxations. Liquor shops, pan and cigarette stalls...

Syria's Assad warns of 'catastrophe' if coronavirus cases spike

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday that the country could face a real catastrophe if coronavirus cases spike and overwhelm health services.The current low level of infections did not mean Syria had gone out of the circle of d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020