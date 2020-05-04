Left Menu
COVID-19: One new casualty, three fresh cases in Mathura district

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:25 IST
An elderly man suffering from coronavirus died here on Monday, taking the total number of casualties due to COVID-19 to three in Mathura district, a senior official said. "A person aged over 60 years, with serious hypertension and other disease, admitted in a medical college here succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He said three more cases of COVID-19 were found in Mathura, raising the number of coronavirus patients to 31 in the district. Incidentally, two cases are from Vrindavan that until now had no coronavirus case, he said.

Both the patients in Vrindavan are residents of Mauritius, Mishra said, adding that both were frequent visitors to Agra where they were undergoing treatment for some other disease. According to Mishra, the third person is an 18-year-old youth from Mathura who contracted COVID-19 while undergoing dialysis.

All the three patients have been quarantined, the official added. Meanwhile, 13 big private hospitals in the district have been opened for normal functioning, the DM said.

He said a nodal officer has been appointed for every hospital to ensure that nobody is denied medical facility for other ailments. Mishra also said 73 small industries have started functioning and shops away from red zones and containment zones have also opened and are ensuring strict social distancing. He added that violation of social distancing would invite punitive action. The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 2,742, with 97 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Monday.  There are 1,939 active cases in the state, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2,742 COVID-19 cases till now, he said, adding that of them 758 have recovered while 43 have died. Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state..

