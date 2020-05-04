Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spaniards enjoy flowers and haircuts as coronavirus lockdown eases

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:39 IST
Spaniards enjoy flowers and haircuts as coronavirus lockdown eases

Hairdressers, ironmongers and florists opened for business with restrictions on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen by end-June, while the 24-hour death tally from the coronavirus pandemic stayed under 200 for the second day in a row. Red Cross workers handed out masks at Madrid's metro stations as wearing face protection on pubic transport became mandatory. Passengers crossing from the holiday islands of Ibiza to Formentera were tested for the virus before boarding.

"The first three days are fully booked," said barber Alfonso Sanchidrian, as he brushed hair from a customer's forehead at a hairdresser's in the capital. Also in Madrid, florist Fernando Ramos wore a plastic shield over his face and sprayed down the counter with disinfectant between clients who entered the shop one at a time.

"I'm buying a gift for a sister's birthday, and one for me - for my house's Virgin (statue)," said customer Maria Antonieta Roda, who carried a spray of white lilies out of the shop. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that six million masks were due to be distributed in Spain, one of the nations worst hit by the global pandemic.

But his fragile coalition government is facing opposition to its plans to extend the state of emergency which allows Madrid to centralise the response to the crisis and co-ordinate the country's exit from its strict lockdown. On Wednesday, Sanchez must seek parliamentary approval to extend the state of emergency which ends on May 9 for another two weeks in an increasingly hostile political environment.

Over the weekend, people across Spain were allowed out of their homes for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough restrictions. Joggers, cyclists and walkers took to the streets in droves and some beaches were packed. Spain imposed a strict lockdown mid-March, confining most of the population to their homes for all but essential trips.

As the rate of infection has fallen and hospitals have regained their footing, the government has shifted its focus towards reopening the country and reviving a battered economy. The Bank of Spain on Monday said it expected a significantly sharper contraction of the economy in the second quarter from the first - already a quarterly record.

On Friday, the government predicted the economy would shrink 9.2% this year. Showing how Spaniards have kept their hands in their pockets as they hunkered down at home under the lockdown, new car sales practically evaporated in April, with new car registrations down 97% from the same month a year earlier, official data showed.

The death toll climbed by 164 in the previous 24 hours to 25,428 and cases reached 218,011, according to health ministry data on Monday. However, in a sign of how the rate of infection is abating, several regions registered no new cases. In the next stage, outdoor areas of bars and restaurants can open at half occupancy, while groups of up to 10 people will be allowed in public places and in homes.

Three of the Canary Islands - La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa - and the Balearic island of Formentera which have had no new COVID-19 cases in 28 days entered this second phase on Monday and opened outdoor terraces for bars. "I have taken all the measures that the council has advised me to do with customers coming in one by one and sitting out on the terrace," said Juan Manuel Benitez, who opened his bar on El Hierro on Monday. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro, Emma Pinedo, Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno, Paola Luelmo and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Kla...

Railways subsidising 85 pc fare, only some oppn-ruled states made migrants pay: BJP

Rejecting as lie Sonia Gandhis charge that the Modi government is making migrants pay their train fare to return home, the BJP said on Monday that it is some opposition-ruled states which did so even though the railways had subsidised 85 pe...

HC directs police to facilitate son's meeting with mother confined in house by step-children

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the police to facilitate a mans meeting with his mother, allegedly detained in her house by her step-children. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and S Prasad, which conducted the hearing through video li...

Ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr approved for family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma killed in northeast Delhi riots

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved an ex-gratia of Rs one crore to the family of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed during the northeast Delhi riots earlier this yearSharmas body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was fished out from a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020