World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:39 IST
World leaders promised $8 billion on Monday for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at the end of a pledging event that she chaired.
"In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.07 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment" against COVID-19, von der Leyen said.
"This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation," she added. ($1 = 0.9168 euros)
