Syria's Assad warns of 'catastrophe' if coronavirus cases spike

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday that the country could face a "real catastrophe" if coronavirus cases spike and overwhelm health services.

The current low level of infections did not mean Syria had gone out of the "circle of danger", Assad said in an address to the government committee that oversees measures to curb the pandemic.

"These figures could suddenly spike in a few days or few weeks and we would see in front of us real catastrophe," he said.