Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to pilot coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app

PTI | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:43 IST
UK to pilot coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app

The UK government on Monday announced that after hitting its testing target for coronavirus of over 100,000 tests daily, it will now be moving into the track and trace phase of its fight against the deadly virus, which has claimed 28,734 lives across hospitals and the wider community in the country. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the daily Downing Street briefing that central to the track and trace phase will be a new contact tracing smartphone app, which is set for a pilot in the Isle of Wight region of England this week.

“The goal is to keep the number of new infections going down, and bringing in the new programme from tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Isle of Wight and the rest of the country thereafter will help that,” said Hancock. “Our goal is not simply to flatten the curve, but to get the occurrence to very low levels,” he said. The app, developed by the digital arm of the state-funded National Health Service NHSX, is designed to alert users when they have come into contact with someone who has coronavirus symptoms and should seek a COVID-19 test. After the pilot of the "test, track and trace procedures" on the island, the app is expected to be made more widely available to the British public later this month.

“This trial does not mean the end of social distancing on the Isle of Wight or anywhere else,” Hancock stressed, as he appealed to everyone living in that region to download the app. From among the questions from members of the public at the briefing, the minister was also asked about the steps being taken by the government to protect black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) staff within the NHS after reports of them being at higher risk from COVID-19.

“We recognise that there has been a disproportionately high rate of deaths among BAME care workers,” said Hancock, adding that work is on to understand it scientifically. Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Office for England, added that the NHS is taking this “incredibly seriously”. “A large programme of work has been put in place… the NHS will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

The government launched a review into the disparity in death rates from COVID-19 among BAME communities, including Indians, last month. One hypothesis is that people from BAME communities have higher rates of underlying health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension, and this may increase their vulnerability and risk. The Research and Innovation Forum of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) has been among the many medical associations lobbying the government for steps to protect this vulnerable category of the NHS workforce. NHS England recently advised hospital trusts to make “appropriate arrangements” to ensure BAME doctors and nurses are shielded as best as possible on the job, including being given less frontline roles in the pandemic fightback..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theaters, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney also is in development from Russian D...

Air Canada CEO sees 'darkest period' in aviation history

Canadas largest airline on Monday announced a billion-dollar loss and announced mandatory temperature checks for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Were now living through the darkest period ever in the history of commercial aviation,...

As Milan eases lockdown, mayor says 'people are ready' for green change

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has pushed in recent years to make his northern Italian city more climate-smart, including setting an ambitious aim to electrify all public transport by 2030.On Monday, as the coronavirus-hit city began a slow, car...

New York governor outlines reopening plan with construction, manufacturing first

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday outlined a phased reopening of business activity in the state hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with select industries like construction and the least affected regions. Cuomo did not giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020