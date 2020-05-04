Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global charities team up on coronavirus lifeline for social entrepreneurs

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:38 IST
Global charities team up on coronavirus lifeline for social entrepreneurs

A group of 40 global aid agencies and charities launched an alliance on Monday to help social entrepreneurs whether the coronavirus crisis, saying they provided a vital safety net for some of the world's poorest people.

Backed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the alliance is made up of 40 leading global organizations including the Schwab Foundation, Yunus Social Business and USAID. Members of the partnership called the COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs, collectively support more than 15,000 social entrepreneurs who help vulnerable and marginalized groups in about 190 countries.

"Social enterprises support the poorest of the poor and most vulnerable in our world... We have to help them help others," Saskia Bruysten, CEO of Germany-based fund Yunus Social Business, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. With many countries living under strict lockdowns, it has become harder for social entrepreneurs - many of whom are directly responding to the crisis - to keep their businesses afloat.

Some of them are seeing revenue plunge or being forced to cease operating. "We don't know of course how long these lockdowns are going to take so we don't know if we are going to be able to save everyone ... but we are right now saying 'let's give it a shot'," Bruysten said.

The alliance, which also includes the Skoll Foundation, Ashoka, the IKEA Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network, and Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs, has collectively raised $75 million to help social entrepreneurs in the crisis. It will focus on helping social entrepreneurs in poorer countries where they act as the "de-facto social net" but struggle to receive government support, Bruysten said.

Access to non-financial support and lobbying governments to support their local sectors are among the alliance's other aims. As part of the initiative, Duke University in the United States has created a searchable database with information on emergency funding available for social enterprises.

"These front-line organizations now face bankruptcy and severe constraints while they also innovate and respond to this global pandemic", said François Bonnici, head of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in a statement. "Through this alliance, members are committing support for social entrepreneurs to protect decades of work in the impact sector," he said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...

Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. The Rajasthan government did not take any money from migrant labourers. We did it...

Italy starts slow return to normality, fears resurgence of coronavirus

Grandparents hugged their grandchildren, toddlers rushed excitedly through parks and factories revived their long-stalled production lines as Italy started the slow process of unwinding Europes longest coronavirus lockdown. Nearly two month...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020