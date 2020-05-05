DMA says quacks practising in Delhi during COVID pandemic, seeks action

The Delhi Medical Association on Monday said quacks are practising in the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic, "playing with the lives of people". In a statement, the DMA said that during a visit by a nodal officer of New Delhi district to Budh Nagar area of Inderpuri, it was found that "a clinic was operated by a quack who was giving medicines to the patients".

"He had no degree with him. He was giving tablet deriphyline -- a medicine used for breathing difficulty -- which is a main symptom of Covid-19 patients. He was giving steroids as well," it said. On inquiry, he showed a visiting card of some doctor, who is not registered with any council. And, he said that he was "giving medicine on behalf of" that person, the statement said.

At this, the nodal officer directed the 'doctor' to come to the office with papers. He did not report and then the police was approached to file an FIR. Further, office of SDM has ordered for searching and seizing of all such clinics run by quacks in Budh Nagar area, the statement said. The DMA has sought action from the authorities against all quacks practising in the national capital during COVID-19.

DMA President Dr Girsh Tyagi claimed that "in Delhi, about 30,000 quacks are playing with the lives of innocent civilians even during this difficult time of pandemic Covid-19 without any fear of law". "They are not registered with the DPCC for biomedical waste management," he said.

The DMA has also requested to authorities to issue such notice in the entire national capital for searching and seizing all such quacks' clinics and filing FIRs against them to save the lives of innocent people. The doctors' body has also urged all doctors of modern medicine to open their facilities with precautions and treat the poor and the needy in this hour of crisis so that their lives could be saved from quacks in national capital.