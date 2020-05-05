Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMA says quacks practising in Delhi during COVID pandemic, seeks action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:14 IST
DMA says quacks practising in Delhi during COVID pandemic, seeks action

The Delhi Medical Association on Monday said quacks are practising in the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic, "playing with the lives of people". In a statement, the DMA said that during a visit by a nodal officer of New Delhi district to Budh Nagar area of Inderpuri, it was found that "a clinic was operated by a quack who was giving medicines to the patients".

"He had no degree with him. He was giving tablet deriphyline -- a medicine used for breathing difficulty -- which is a main symptom of Covid-19 patients. He was giving steroids as well," it said. On inquiry, he showed a visiting card of some doctor, who is not registered with any council. And, he said that he was "giving medicine on behalf of" that person, the statement said.

At this, the nodal officer directed the 'doctor' to come to the office with papers. He did not report and then the police was approached to file an FIR. Further, office of SDM has ordered for searching and seizing of all such clinics run by quacks in Budh Nagar area, the statement said. The DMA has sought action from the authorities against all quacks practising in the national capital during COVID-19.

DMA President Dr Girsh Tyagi claimed that "in Delhi, about 30,000 quacks are playing with the lives of innocent civilians even during this difficult time of pandemic Covid-19 without any fear of law". "They are not registered with the DPCC for biomedical waste management," he said.

The DMA has also requested to authorities to issue such notice in the entire national capital for searching and seizing all such quacks' clinics and filing FIRs against them to save the lives of innocent people. The doctors' body has also urged all doctors of modern medicine to open their facilities with precautions and treat the poor and the needy in this hour of crisis so that their lives could be saved from quacks in national capital.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...

Rajasthan collected no money from migrant labourers: Sources

The Rajasthan government Monday said it did not take any money from stranded labourers for sending them to their states in special trains run by the Railways. The Rajasthan government did not take any money from migrant labourers. We did it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020