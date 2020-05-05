Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 03:13 IST
U.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators

Major U.S. firms and trade groups want the U.S. Trade Representative's Office to waive tariffs on a wide range of Chinese-made products as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including drones, robots, personal computers, and 3D printers.

In March, USTR said it would not impose tariffs on ventilators, oxygen masks, and nebulizers after previously granting exclusions on a large number of health-related products. At the time, the agency opened a docket for businesses and others to raise concerns about existing tariffs "relevant to the medical response to the coronavirus." The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and several other industry bodies said in letters made public on Monday that the waivers should be far broader than those directly related to COVID-19 medical care.

Tariff waivers should be granted for sensors and cameras used by doctors to provide telehealth services, robots that can sterilize infected surfaces, 3D printers, drones that can deliver medical supplies, wireless hotspots, and laptops for schoolchildren and networking equipment in data centers, for example, CTA said. "These tariffs are not only a barrier to the entry of necessary products, they are a tax on businesses and consumers that have become ever more harmful as many enter 'survival modes,'" the group wrote USTR.

The National Elevator Industry asked USTR to lift duties on elevator and escalator parts and components that are "essential to the functions of healthcare facilities, hospitals, and medical equipment factories." Tariffs should be waived on personal computers, monitors, printers, ink, toner, workstations, servers, and other electronics because they are used by all essential critical infrastructure workers, including doctors and nurses, the Computing Technology Industry Association said.

The American Chemistry Council asked that tariffs be waived on essential inputs into U.S. manufacturing of cleaning and disinfectant products, material used in making personal protective equipment, packaging and wipes, and chemicals used in the U.S. manufacturing of cough and cold medicines. The American Apparel & Footwear Association asked USTR to expand an exemption to include reusable masks, while a software group asked for waivers for networking equipment used to support connectivity within healthcare and other fields.

Hilo Industries LLC asked USTR to waive tariffs on hand sanitizer. Other firms have asked for tariffs to be waived on hand dryers used in commercial buildings. USTR did not respond to a request for comment.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • USTR

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' -minister

Israel has isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory, the Israeli defence minister said on Monday, calling the step a significant breakthrough toward a possible treatment for the COVID-19 pandemic. The m...

UPDATE 2-Germany to reopen all shops, allow soccer matches - sources

Germanys state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday. The state p...

Venezuela makes eight new arrests, alleges U.S. supported incursion

Venezuelan authorities said eight people involved in a mercenary incursion were detained on Monday along the countrys coast, adding the suspects were part of a U.S.-backed plot that the government said it foiled a day earlier. The governmen...

WRAPUP 5-Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown

Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.World leaders and organisations pledged 8 billion to fund a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020